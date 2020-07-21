PTA blocks 'Bigo', issues final warning to 'Tik Tok'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to immediately block operation of the 'Bigo' (a live-streaming application) for posting immoral, vulgar and prohibited content on the social media.

It has also issued final warning to 'Tik Tok' (a video sharing social networking site) and asked it to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media application.

In a news release issued here on Tuesday, the PTA said it had taken action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 as both the companies remained unabled to give satisfactory answer to the neccesaary notices, issued by the authority.

In the notices, the PTA warned them for moderating the socialization and content within moral and legal limits in accordance with the law of the country.

"Number of complaints had been received from different segments of the society against immoral, obscene and vulgar content on social media applications particularly 'Tik Tok' and 'Bigo' and their extremely negative effects on the society in general and youth in particular," the PTA noted.

A government official said the TikTok was promoting specialization of young girls especially underage girls. It had been making kids extremely viral, which they were unable to comprehend in later stage. "We do not have the required infrastructure in our society to deal with it and it is proving to be very detrimental to these young people particularly girls," he stressed.

He said a lot of those young underage girls had a lot of predator men who were 40 plus and commented on their videos.

Mentioning a recent incident, he said recently there was a leak that included videos of underage girls. "This is becoming a regular feature and is growing day by day. We have to protect our girls." The official said it was the government's job to protect its citizens even if a single life was in danger. Many other countries had already been evaluating 'TikTok' and intending to ban it.

"Creative outlets for citizens are important. We acknowledge that but there are many other platforms that are available for other people including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Citizens can use other platforms which are more productive," he remarked.