PTA blocks five live streaming applications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday blocked access to five live streaming applications Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi.

Keeping in view the negative effects of immoral and indecent content streaming through the above applications, PTA issued notices to the management to these platforms for the purpose of removing dating services and to moderate live streaming content in accordance with the local laws of Pakistan, said a news release.

Since the platforms had failed to respond to the notices within the stipulated time therefore the authority issued orders for blocking of the said applications.

PTA can, however, reconsider blocking of the said applications provided management of the companies assures adherence to the local laws with respect to moderating the indecent/immoral content through meaningful engagement.