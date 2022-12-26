(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was held here on Monday.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officials briefed the meeting regarding SpaceX's Starlink program in the country.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Kauda Babar at the Parliament House and it was attended by Senators, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Afnanullah Khan, Dr Sania Nishtar, Seemi Ezdi, Naseema Ehsan, Zeeshan Khanzada, Secretary IT and Telecommunication, PTA and Universal Services Fund officials, said a press release.

The PTA officials informed the committee that SpaceX's Starlink program and technology are still in its early stages and further progress could not be made due to some security concerns. Senator Afnanullah Khan said that it is an excellent technology for providing internet services in remote areas and it is not appropriate to forego the service just because of security concerns.

The Chairman Committee, Senator Kauda Babar formed a sub-committee to settle down the matter and bring it to a logical conclusion. Sub-committee will sit with all the stakeholders and resolve the issues.

The Committee was briefed on the Universal Services Fund's plans to improve voice and data services in underdeveloped areas. Officials said that many projects are underway to provide the best service to customers in Balochistan.

The chairman committee said that mobile internet service is not available in most of the districts of Balochistan due to which the students of the province were facing difficulties.

Senator Kauda Babar directed that special attention should be paid to the provision of internet service at tourist places.