PTA , CCP sign MoU for collaboration in areas of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) here on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish cooperation and collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan, PTA Member (Finance) Muhammad Naveed and senior officers from both organizations were in attendance, said a news release.

The collaboration between PTA and CCP will have a significant impact at the national level, particularly in areas where common interests exist, such as promoting competitive commercial and economic activity in the market.

The areas of collaboration include establishing a coordination mechanism to enable smooth working relations, facilitating the transition of society towards digitalization, promoting the adoption of new ICT technologies, and utilizing ICTs as a contributor and enabler to achieve respective SDG targets.

Ultimately, this will contribute towards the realization of a Digital Society, which aligns with the Government of Pakistan's "Vision 2025." In addition to capacity building on the experience and knowledge available to both organizations, the MoU also includes conducting sessions, discussion forums, and trainings on relevant issues and technological advancements.

CCP Chairperson called for regulators' collaboration in response to Pakistan's economic crisis, emphasizing the need for effective policies and frameworks to attract investment, promote competition, and protect consumers.

She urged for innovative and unconventional solutions in creating an enabling environment under the current economic challenges.

Speaking at the occasion, PTA Member (Finance) added that both organizations can leverage their collective strengths to enhance the digital landscape in Pakistan and drive economic growth.