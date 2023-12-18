PTA chairman, Dawat-e-Islami discuss ways to combat proliferation of unlawful online content

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 06:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (r) Hafeez Ur Rehman held a meeting with a delegation of the Dawat-e-Islami on Monday and discussed strategies for combating the proliferation of unlawful online content.

During the meeting, the PTA officials briefed the delegation on the challenges encountered in addressing the issue and various initiatives undertaken by the Authority, said a news release.

Similarly, the Dawat-e-Islami delegation highlighted their awareness initiatives.

Both the sides expressed their commitment to a long-term collaboration aimed at effectively addressing the problem, underscoring the importance of public awareness in that regard.

