PTA Chairman Describes 5G As Gateway To Innovation, Connectivity, Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 10:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, on Monday described 5G as a gateway to innovation, connectivity, and progress.
Addressing the Masterclass on “5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity,” he reaffirmed PTA’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering industries across Pakistan.
The Masterclass, organized by PTA in partnership with Nokia Pakistan, marks a significant milestone in Pakistan-Malaysia digital collaboration.
The four-day event, running from February 17–20, brings together over 60 industry leaders, policymakers, and academics to explore the transformative impact of 5G and enhance cross-border digital cooperation.
Mikko Lavanti, Senior Vice President of the Middle East and Africa at Nokia Mobile Networks, emphasized Nokia’s commitment to Pakistan’s digital transformation, highlighting 5G as a key driver of economic growth.
Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, discussed the role of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in fostering international partnerships, talent development, and advancing 5G adoption to create a skilled workforce for digital transformation.
The Masterclass features technical sessions, panel discussions, and knowledge-sharing activities, laying the groundwork for future technological progress and cooperation.
Through this partnership, PTA and MCMC aim to drive innovation, foster knowledge-sharing, and strengthen digital capabilities in both countries.
