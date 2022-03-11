UrduPoint.com

PTA Chairman Launches Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 07:33 PM

PTA chairman launches tree plantation drive

In line with the Prime Minister of Pakistan's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) here Friday organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of PTA Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :In line with the Prime Minister of Pakistan's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) here Friday organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of PTA Headquarters.

Chairman PTA, Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) inaugurated the spring tree planting drive by planting a sapling along with Authority Members, Member Finance Muhammad Naveed, and Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar, said a news release.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman said that tree plantation is an urgent need of the hour. He encouraged PTA officers and officials to actively take part in the tree plantation activity in their neighborhood as it would help in reducing the environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)

Recent Stories

Nagelsmann puts Bayern on red alert for his return ..

Nagelsmann puts Bayern on red alert for his return to Hoffenheim

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to become pioneer to provide faci ..

Islamabad police to become pioneer to provide facilities to public under one roo ..

2 minutes ago
 KMC refutes news regarding charged parking

KMC refutes news regarding charged parking

2 minutes ago
 KSA committed to support Pakistan for becoming pro ..

KSA committed to support Pakistan for becoming prosperous, stable nation: Saudi ..

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara inaugurates Pak-China friendship police ..

DIG Hazara inaugurates Pak-China friendship police post at Upper Kohistan

17 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report in missing perso ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report in missing persons cases

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>