PTA chairman launches tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :In line with the Prime Minister of Pakistan's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of PTA Headquarters.

Chairman PTA, Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) inaugurated the spring tree planting drive by planting a sapling along with Authority Members, Member Finance Muhammad Naveed, and Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar, said a news release.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman said that tree plantation is an urgent need of the hour. He encouraged PTA officers and officials to actively take part in the tree plantation activity in their neighborhood as it would help reducing the environmental pollution.