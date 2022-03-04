UrduPoint.com

PTA Chairman Meets Director ITU (BDT), Chairman MCMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 07:02 PM

PTA Chairman meets Director ITU (BDT), Chairman MCMC

Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa held meetings with Director of ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) and Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa held meetings with Director of ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) and Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) at the GSMA mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona.

The Chairman also signed a cooperation agreement with Alliance for Affordable internet (A4AI), World Wide Web Foundation to address digital gender gap in Pakistan, said a news release received here on Friday.

The Chairman briefed the ITU Director, Ms. Doreen Bogdan-Martin and Chairman (MCMC) about PTA's efforts on digital inclusion of women and girls in ICTs through series of agreements with national and international stakeholders.

During Chairman PTA's discussion with Chairman (MCMC) Dr. Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek; both sides discussed the challenges associated with regulation of the Over-the-top (OTT) platforms in their respective countries.

Moreover, a cooperation agreement was signed by Chairman PTA and Executive Director, A4AI Ms. Sonia Jorge. Under this collaboration, PTA will be working towards bridging the digital divide in Pakistan by making use of A4AI's policy and regulatory good practices and resources.

PTA and A4AI will conduct a series of gender-responsive workshops in Pakistan to promote awareness around gender mainstreaming in ICTs and enhance the understanding of key stakeholders to tackle the digital gender divide in Pakistan.

This agreement will further strengthen PTA's commitment to make women an integral part of the digital transformation process in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Itu Barcelona Alliance Bangladeshi Taka Congress Women Agreement

Recent Stories

54 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

54 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister takes notice of disease in buffaloe ..

Chief Minister takes notice of disease in buffaloes and cows, seeks report

2 minutes ago
 China provides most vaccines globally

China provides most vaccines globally

2 minutes ago
 Russian Operation Constrains US Ability to Collect ..

Russian Operation Constrains US Ability to Collect Real-Time Intel on Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago
 Kenya launches strategy to reverse land, forestry ..

Kenya launches strategy to reverse land, forestry degradation

2 minutes ago
 12 injured in road accident

12 injured in road accident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>