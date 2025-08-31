PTA Chairman meets ITU Director at GSR-25 in Riyadh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman met with Dr. Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau, on the sidelines of the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR-25) in Riyadh.

The two sides discussed strengthening PTA–ITU collaboration and explored mutual areas of interest aimed at driving a transformative shift in digital regulation at the global level.

GSR-25, organized by the International Telecommunication Union under the theme “Regulation for Sustainable Digital Development,” brings together regulators from ITU member countries each year to deliberate on emerging challenges and opportunities in the digital ecosystem.