PTA Chairman Meets VEON Leadership At MWC 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 11:40 PM

PTA Chairman meets VEON leadership at MWC 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M), met with Group Chief Executive Officer, VEON Group, and Sir Brandon Lewis CBE, Member of the board of Directors, VEON, during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

According to a news release, the meeting focused on strengthening collaboration to enhance connectivity, drive digital inclusion, and support Pakistan’s telecom sector growth.

The Chairman emphasized PTA’s commitment to providing a progressive and congenial regulatory environment that ensures a level playing field for mobile operators. This approach has fostered digital growth, encouraged investment, and enhanced consumer services. VEON’s leadership reaffirmed their dedication to Pakistan’s connectivity ecosystem and expressed interest in leveraging new technologies to further improve network quality and digital services.

Both leaders explored opportunities for advancing digital financial services, network expansion, and emerging technologies. The discussion also highlighted Pakistan’s readiness for 5G deployment, with Chairman PTA encouraging VEON’s active participation in the upcoming 5G auction. This step is critical in expanding high-speed internet access, improving consumer services, and driving innovation in the country’s digital economy.

Reaffirming their commitment to Pakistan’s digital transformation, PTA and VEON agreed on the importance of a sustainable and inclusive telecom ecosystem. The discussion underscored the pivotal role of public-private partnerships in accelerating connectivity, digital services, and next-generation technological advancements for a progressive, tech-driven Pakistan.

