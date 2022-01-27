PTA chairman, Swedish Ambassador discuss investment opportunities

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) and Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, Henrik Persson Thursday discussed investment opportunities for Swedish companies in Pakistan's Information Communication Technologies (ICT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) and Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, Henrik Persson Thursday discussed investment opportunities for Swedish companies in Pakistan's Information Communication Technologies (ICT).

Chairman PTA appreciated Ambassador's proactive engagement with stakeholders to promote investment and bilateral business opportunities, said a news release.

Chairman PTA apprised the Ambassador about expansion and innovation taking place in Pakistan's telecom sector under the Prime Minister's "Digital Pakistan Vision".

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation between Sweden and Pakistan in the ICT sector.