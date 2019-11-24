PTA clarifies aforementioned advertisement was fake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has clarified that the aforementioned advertisement was fake and urged the public to refrain from circulating it, since it might generate confusion and inconvenience for consumers.

"PTA is aware of a false advertisement circulating via WhatsApp chat groups for users of a mobile operator, said a press release received here on Sunday.

The public was advised to always check official information sources such as PTA's website at http://pta.gov.pk or its Twitter and Facebook page for latest news updates."