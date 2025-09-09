PTA Clarifies Alleged Data Leak Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), taking notice of media reports regarding the alleged availability of subscriber data online, on Tuesday clarified that it neither holds nor manages subscriber information, which remains the responsibility of licensed operators.
Initial review shows the reported datasets include family details, travel records, vehicle registrations, and CNIC copies indicating aggregation from multiple external sources, not telecom operators, said a news release.
PTA’s audits have found no breaches within the licensed sector.
In its ongoing crackdown on unlawful content, PTA has blocked 1,372 sites, apps, and social media pages involved in selling or sharing personal data. The Ministry of Interior has formed an inquiry committee that is probing into the matter.
Recent Stories
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE
Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas
Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh
Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..
10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved
Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman’s team to hold "Khuli Katchery" in Talagang on Sep1149 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits dengue-affected areas of Charsadda53 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to enhance road, rail connectivity for regional trade55 seconds ago
-
PTA clarifies alleged data leak reports57 seconds ago
-
Restoration of damaged roads & bridges reviewed in Abbottabad58 seconds ago
-
Crackdown against flour overpricing continues across Rawalpindi Division1 minute ago
-
Dar, Kazakh counterpart co-chair high-level talks to boost bilateral ties11 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks complete report regarding affectees of C-13 & Shah Allah Ditta21 minutes ago
-
AC Rida Talpur visits Punheari dyke near Pano Aqil21 minutes ago
-
IBCC, AKUEB organises 3-day workshop to promote conceptual education21 minutes ago
-
Fire at New Karachi garment factory contained; five injured21 minutes ago
-
Free introductory course on poultry farming from Sept 1531 minutes ago