PTA clarifies alleged data leak reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), taking notice of media reports regarding the alleged availability of subscriber data online, on Tuesday clarified that it neither holds nor manages subscriber information, which remains the responsibility of licensed operators.

Initial review shows the reported datasets include family details, travel records, vehicle registrations, and CNIC copies indicating aggregation from multiple external sources, not telecom operators, said a news release.

PTA’s audits have found no breaches within the licensed sector.

In its ongoing crackdown on unlawful content, PTA has blocked 1,372 sites, apps, and social media pages involved in selling or sharing personal data. The Ministry of Interior has formed an inquiry committee that is probing into the matter.