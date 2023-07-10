Open Menu

PTA Clarifies False Reports Of Twitter Blocking Pakistan Govt's Official Account In G-B

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PTA clarifies false reports of Twitter blocking Pakistan govt's official account in G-B

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has addressed recent claims circulating on social media and certain sections of the news media regarding Twitter's alleged blockage of access to the Government of Pakistan's official account in Gilgit-Baltistan and the platform changing the region's location to parts of India.

"PTA's thorough investigation has revealed that no such problem exists, contrary to the information being circulated" said a news release.

In response to the claims, PTA conducted extensive on-ground testing to ascertain the veracity of the reports.

The findings indicate that any sporadic issues encountered are limited to a very small number of iOS devices, affecting only a handful of users. These incidents are not of significant magnitude and do not reflect a widespread problem as suggested by the circulating news.

Twitter's alleged blockage of the Government of Pakistan's official account in Gilgit-Baltistan and the alteration of the region's location to parts of India have been deemed baseless by the PTA.

The authority urges the public to exercise caution when sharing unverified information and to rely on official statements from reputable sources.

