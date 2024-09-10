PTA clarifies no VPN blockage, urges registration for uninterrupted service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) clarified on Tuesday that VPN services were not being blocked in the country.

However, PTA is encouraging IT companies, software houses, freelancers, banks, and other relevant entities to register their IPs for using VPNs to ensure that their internet services remain uninterrupted in case of any disruption.

According to a PTA news release, the VPN registration process is a "one-window operation" available on both the PTA and Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) websites. The process is free of cost and takes 2 to 3 days.

For uninterrupted and secure online business, PTA advises users to register their VPNs at [https://ipregistration.pta.gov.pk](https://ipregistration.pta.gov.pk).