PTA Committed For Reliable, Uninterrupted Telecom Services To Customers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:36 PM

PTA committed for reliable, uninterrupted telecom services to customers

All telecom operators including cellular mobile operators (CMOs) and local loop (LL) operators are providing uninterrupted telecom services to the customers at their support centers, franchises and other outlets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :All telecom operators including cellular mobile operators (CMOs) and local loop (LL) operators are providing uninterrupted telecom services to the customers at their support centers, franchises and other outlets.

The operators have been directed to advise their support staff for adopting necessary preventative measures against COVID-19 for themselves and for customers as well, said a press release.

Federal and provincial government authorities have been requested to facilitate service providers in their logistics and maintenance services.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is committed to ensuring that the public is receiving reliable, uninterrupted services.

In the wake of coronavirus issue, the PTA will continue to monitor the situation, providing the public with updates where necessary.

According to information collected by the PTA from telecom operators, the usage of internet has also witnessed increase due to online activities by educational institutions and businesses and 'work from home' policy adopted by individuals and organizations.

There is sufficient internet capacity available in the country to meet the growing demands of the future.

The PTA has been closely monitoring the internet usage patterns so as to ensure that fast and efficient telecom services remain available to the consumers in this difficult time.

