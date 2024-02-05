Open Menu

PTA Committed To Ensuring Safe Online Environment For Country’s Youth: Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, has said that the PTA is committed to ensuring a safe online environment, particularly for the country’s youth and children.

In a message on the occasion of "Safer Internet Day”, to be celebrated on February 6, he said, “PTA recognizes the critical role that the internet plays in our lives. We are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring a safe online environment, particularly for our youth and children.”

The chairman asserted that it is the collective responsibility of all to create a secure and protective digital space, allowing Pakistani users to continue their online activities in a safer environment.

He further mentioned that PTA has collaborated with Meta, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), TikTok, and other organizations to pursue the cause of promoting a safer online environment in Pakistan.

“Our efforts for the cause have been recognized, and PTA received the SAMENA Council international LEAD award under the category of "Enabling Child & Youth Safety Online,” the chairman said.

He said that online safety is a global issue, and only through collaboration and coordinated efforts can the government create a digital world that prioritizes the safety of every individual.

