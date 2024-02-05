PTA Committed To Ensuring Safe Online Environment For Country’s Youth: Chairman
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman, Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, has said that the PTA is committed to ensuring a safe online environment, particularly for the country’s youth and children.
In a message on the occasion of "Safer Internet Day”, to be celebrated on February 6, he said, “PTA recognizes the critical role that the internet plays in our lives. We are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring a safe online environment, particularly for our youth and children.”
The chairman asserted that it is the collective responsibility of all to create a secure and protective digital space, allowing Pakistani users to continue their online activities in a safer environment.
He further mentioned that PTA has collaborated with Meta, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), TikTok, and other organizations to pursue the cause of promoting a safer online environment in Pakistan.
“Our efforts for the cause have been recognized, and PTA received the SAMENA Council international LEAD award under the category of "Enabling Child & Youth Safety Online,” the chairman said.
He said that online safety is a global issue, and only through collaboration and coordinated efforts can the government create a digital world that prioritizes the safety of every individual.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time
President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..
10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in KP’s Southern districts7 minutes ago
-
Inter-district robber busted, three held17 minutes ago
-
Communication equipments distributed among police for polling day17 minutes ago
-
TikTok shares measures to combat misinformation ahead of elections17 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt, people expressing solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-de ..17 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Leaders Rally for Rights and Education27 minutes ago
-
Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-55 voters27 minutes ago
-
Speech competition held to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in Tank27 minutes ago
-
PAC organized rally and photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir day37 minutes ago
-
CCTV cameras to be installed at sensitive polling stations: DC57 minutes ago
-
Individuals from diverse backgrounds worldwide call for end to Kashmiris' plight57 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with renewed pledge57 minutes ago