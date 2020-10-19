UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Conditionally Restores TikTok Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:49 PM

PTA conditionally restores TikTok services

Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has restored TikTok services with certain conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has restored TikTok services with certain conditions.

In view of the presence of indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content.

However, TikTok could not satisfy for taking concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content, said the PTA authority in a news release here on Monday.

Hence, the TikTok application was blocked until a satisfactory content monitoring mechanism is put in place.

As a result of continuous engagement with the platform's senior management before and after imposition of the ban, TikTok has assured moderating content in accordance with societal norms and the laws of Pakistan and ensured that the users who are continuously involved in uploading unlawful content are blocked from the platform.

PTA, as a facilitator to the users' healthy digital experience on the internet and growth of digital companies, has therefore, decided to lift the ban.

However, the restoration of TikTok services is strictly subject to the condition that the platform will not be used for the spread of indecent content and that the societal values will not be abused. PTA will be constrained to permanently block the application, in case the said condition is not fulfilled.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) From

Recent Stories

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

6 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

16 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, DP World, Zoological Society of L ..

36 minutes ago

UAE has taken regional lead in supporting transiti ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs supports economic decision making wi ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.