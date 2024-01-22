PTA conduct raids against VOIP grey setup involved in using illegal sims

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) zonal office Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime circle, had conducted raid against VOIP grey setup in Shahdara, Lahore.

During operation, the VOIP setup was found involved in the termination of international calls by using illegally activated SIMs, said a news release issued here on Monday. The team had recovered some 796 active SIMs, 2 gateway exchanges (32 ports), 11 gateway exchanges (16 ports), 3 routers, and 4 network switches and apprehended an individual for further investigation.

The FIA team also confiscated active SIMs along with all devices as evidence, the news release added. The PTA had lodged a complaint with FIA, prompting the action based on information about the illegal termination of international traffic bypassing legal gateway exchanges. These raids are part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curb the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).