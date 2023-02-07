PTA Conducts 2nd Successful Raid Against Illegal Issuance Of SIMs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has carried out another successful raid, against illegal activation of SIMs, at two franchisees of a mobile company in Rawat.
During the raid, BVS devices, silicon thumbs, original CNICs and SIM cards were confiscated, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.
A total of four suspects were arrested further investigation is underway at FIA.
Earlier, PTA had filed a complaint with FIA based upon information regarding suspicious issuance of SIMs at the sale channels.
The raids are part of PTA's efforts to actively prevent attempts to circumvent the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).
The demonstrates PTA's determination and persistent efforts in stopping illegal issuance of SIMs.