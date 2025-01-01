PTA conducts 40 raids during FY 2023-24, confiscates illegal SIMs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted 40 raids across various cities during the financial year 2023-24 and confiscated illegal SIMs and devices.

According to a PTA annual report the operations carried out in cities including Lala Musa, Kasur, Kharian, Sialkot, Lahore, Peshawar, Kashmore, Pano Aqil, Sheikhupura, Sharaqpur Sharif, Rawalpindi, Rato Dero, Sukkur, Hassan Abdal, Wah Cantt, Multan, and Sahiwal, resulted in significant action against illegal telecom activities.

During these raids, authorities confiscated 7,500 SIMs and 152 Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices and arrested 47 suspects involved in unlawful activities.

The PTA emphasized its commitment to curbing illegal telecom practices to ensure a secure and efficient telecommunications environment across the country.