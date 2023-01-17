UrduPoint.com

PTA Conducts 72 QoS Surveys To Measure Quality Of CMOs Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PTA conducts 72 QoS surveys to measure quality of CMOs services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Cellular mobile Operators (CMOs) has carried out 72 independent Quality of Service (QoS surveys and network optimization exercises in different cities of Pakistan to measure the performance and quality of the operators.

According to an annual report of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the authority conducted a nationwide CMOs' QoS benchmarking campaign in January-February 2022 to resolve user complaints and determine the quality of CMOs.

Using the Network Performance Score (NPS) methodology, testing was carried out on approximately 4,522 kilometers covering five cities, four towns, and four motorways and highways.

During the campaign, 15,427 voice calls, 17,608 fixed-size downloads, 16,670 fixed-size uploads, 5,651 capacity downloads, 5,668 capacity uploads, 15,300 SM Apps, 10,230 video streaming, 499,638 latencies, 82,192 web browsing tests were simultaneously performed while testing the networks with devices operating in 4g mode.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile 4G

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

15 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

16 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh ..

President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al ..

16 minutes ago
 France to provide soft loan worth €120m for Keya ..

France to provide soft loan worth €120m for Keyal Khuwar hydropower project

59 minutes ago
 ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over as ..

ECP suspends membership of 271 legislators over assets details

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialog ..

PM Shehbaz calls for constructive Pak-India dialogue to resolve issues

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.