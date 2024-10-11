PTA Conducts Mobile QoS Survey
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in 23 cities across Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to evaluate the performance of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).
According to news release of the PTA, survey routes covered main and service roads, and sectors, colonies, with around 4,000 km traveled per CMO over 83 days.
During the survey, 0.38 million mobile broadband tests and 57,500 voice call and SMS tests were conducted using automated QoS monitoring tools.
Based on compliance with KPIs from NGMS licenses and QoS Regulations 2021, CMOs were ranked for mobile network coverage, voice services, and broadband speed.
Survey results showed compliance in upload/download speeds and improvements in network latency and webpage loading times.
Some voice KPIs, however, fell below the licensed threshold in certain areas.
Operators using advanced technologies like LTE Carrier Aggregation and Voice over LTE provided better services.
PTA has instructed operators to improve service quality. The survey aims to enhance mobile service quality and foster healthy competition among operators.
The detailed survey results are available on the PTA’s website and can be accessed at the following link (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey).
