Open Menu

PTA Conducts Mobile QoS Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PTA conducts mobile QoS survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in 23 cities across Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to evaluate the performance of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).

According to news release of the PTA, survey routes covered main and service roads, and sectors, colonies, with around 4,000 km traveled per CMO over 83 days.

During the survey, 0.38 million mobile broadband tests and 57,500 voice call and SMS tests were conducted using automated QoS monitoring tools.

Based on compliance with KPIs from NGMS licenses and QoS Regulations 2021, CMOs were ranked for mobile network coverage, voice services, and broadband speed.

Survey results showed compliance in upload/download speeds and improvements in network latency and webpage loading times.

Some voice KPIs, however, fell below the licensed threshold in certain areas.

Operators using advanced technologies like LTE Carrier Aggregation and Voice over LTE provided better services.

PTA has instructed operators to improve service quality. The survey aims to enhance mobile service quality and foster healthy competition among operators.

The detailed survey results are available on the PTA’s website and can be accessed at the following link (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey).

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile SMS From Million

Recent Stories

PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

7 minutes ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

8 minutes ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

11 minutes ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

1 hour ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

2 hours ago
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

2 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

6 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

20 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan