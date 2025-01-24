PTA Conducts QoS In 17 Cities
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in 17 cities across Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the fourth quarter of 2024.
According to a news release, this survey was conducted to evaluate the performance and quality of services offered by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to their customers.
The survey routes were carefully selected to include main roads, service roads, and residential areas.
Over 64 days, approximately 2,270 kilometres were travelled per CMO to maximize coverage.
Using state-of-the-art automated QoS monitoring tools, 330,000 tests were conducted to assess mobile broadband performance, while 46,000 voice and SMS samples were tested.
Mobile devices were set to technology auto-detect mode to evaluate voice calls, SMS, and data sessions against the standards set in NGMS licenses and QoS Regulations 2021.
Based on compliance with KPIs, CMOs were ranked on mobile network coverage, voice services, and broadband speeds. Operators utilizing advanced technologies, such as LTE Carrier Aggregation and Voice over LTE, demonstrated superior service quality.
However, certain voice KPIs fell below-licensed thresholds in specific areas. Operators have been directed to take corrective actions to improve service standards.
Recent Stories
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA conducts QoS in 17 cities3 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier gets 9-year imprisonment3 minutes ago
-
Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam4 minutes ago
-
Two militant commanders from Balochistan surrender, join national mainstream13 minutes ago
-
President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz award on Asif Bashir13 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur Inaugurates Sukkur IBA University Book Fair 202513 minutes ago
-
Water guidelines issued for wheat growers23 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan visits Ibn Sina Foundation in Houston33 minutes ago
-
Five law-violators arrested33 minutes ago
-
World Education Day observed in Balambat43 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets Local Council Association delegation53 minutes ago