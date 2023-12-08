Open Menu

PTA Conducts QoS Survey In KPK, Punjab, Sindh & GB

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an Independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in order to measure the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators’ (CMOs).

The survey has been conducted in seventeen (17) x cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, said news release issued here on Thursday.

Additionally, a joint QoS survey along with CMOs was carried out in seven cities of Gilgit Baltistan during 3rd quarter i.e. July- September 2023.

During the survey, Mobile Network Coverage along with QoS KPIs of Voice, SMS and Mobile Broadband were checked using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool to ascertain conformance with Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service Regulations 2021.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities.

Similarly, in Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download and upload speed, network latency and webpage loading time.

The performance of the CMOs was also benchmarked using Ookla ® Speed Test mobile application to gauge the performance of Upload & Download Throughputs and Network Latency.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to upload and download speed to a great extent, while improvement is observed in network latency and webpage loading time as compared to earlier surveys.

Similarly, some of the Voice KPIs have also been found below the licensed threshold in few areas.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality up to the standards. The survey results are available at PTA’s website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey).

The service quality monitoring activity is being carried out by PTA field teams with the ultimate aim to pursue the operators for providing of better mobile services and promote a healthy competition among the operators.

