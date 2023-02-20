UrduPoint.com

PTA Conducts QoS Survey In Punjab, Balochistan, KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PTA conducts QoS survey in Punjab, Balochistan, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out independent Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in 22 cities of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as 13 motorways and highways across the country to evaluate the performance and quality of services offered by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to their customers.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to upload and download speed to a great extent, while network latency and webpage loading time was found below the threshold. Some of the Voice Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) have also been found below the licensed threshold in a few areas, said a news release issued here on Monday.

During the survey, QoS KPIs of Voice, SMS and Mobile Broadband including Mobile Network Coverage were assessed in accordance with Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2021, using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool.

The drive test teams selected survey routes to cover main roads, service roads and the majority of sectors/colonies in surveyed areas. Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services for surveyed cities and roads/motorways.

Similarly, in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download and upload speed, network latency and webpage loading time.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in service quality up to licensed standards. The survey results have been placed on PTA's website for information.

PTA has deployed field teams to conduct service quality monitoring activities with the aim of encouraging mobile operators to provide better services and promoting healthy competition among them.

Related Topics

Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile SMS

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed opens IDEX 2023

Mansour bin Zayed opens IDEX 2023

2 minutes ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2023 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

8 minutes ago
 President announces April 9 as date for by-polls i ..

President announces April 9 as date for by-polls in Punjab, KPK

34 minutes ago
 80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at ..

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.