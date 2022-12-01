PTA conducts QoS survey in Punjab, Sindh, GB

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out independent Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in nine cities of Punjab and Sindh and 13 motorways and highways.

A survey was also conducted, jointly with Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), in eight cities of Gilgit Baltistan.

These surveys were undertaken to measure the performance and quality of CMOs services being provided to their customers, said a news release on Thursday.

The results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to data speeds to a great extent, while network latency and webpage loading time was found below the threshold.

Similarly, some of the Voice KPIs have also been found below the licensed threshold in few areas.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in service quality up to the KPIs.

In accordance with Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations 2021, mobile network coverage, QoS KPIs of Voice, SMS and Mobile Broadband were checked using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool.

The drive test teams selected survey routes to cover main roads, service roads and the majority of sectors/colonies in surveyed areas. Based upon setting KPIs against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services in surveyed cities and roads/motorways.

Similarly, in Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to highest data download and upload speed, network latency and webpage loading time.

The survey results are available at PTA's website: (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey). The service quality monitoring activity is carried out by PTA field teams with the ultimate aim to pursue the operators for the provision of better mobile services and promote a healthy competition among the operators.