PTA conducts QoS survey in Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in 18 Cities and 9 motorways, highways, inter-city Roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in order to measure the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators' (CMOs) services being provided to their customers.

During the survey, the licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS and mobile broadband, data were checked using state of the art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tools said news release issued here on Wednesday.

The Drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies in surveyed areas. Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities and motorways/highways.

Similarly, in mobile broadband speed segment, the ranking is determined with respect to the highest data download speed.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to broadband services to a great extent while SMS and voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in some areas. Eventually, necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality according to the licensed standards. The complete survey results have been placed at PTA's website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information of the subscribers.

The service quality monitoring activity is being carried out by PTA field teams with the ultimate aim to pursue the operators for provision of better mobile services and to promote a healthy competition among the operators.