PTA Conducts QoS Survey In Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, AJ&K

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in 15 cities and 8 Motorways/Highways/Inter City Roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) in order to measure the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators' (CMOs) services being provided to their customers.

During the survey, the licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS and mobile broadband and data were checked using state of the art automated QoS Monitoring and benchmarking tools, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and the majority of sectors, colonies in areas being survey.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities and motorways, highways.

Similarly, in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download speed.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to Broadband Services to a great extent while SMS and voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in the areas of Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan and AJ&K. Eventually, necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality upto the licensed standards.

The survey results have been placed at PTA's website https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information of the subscribers.

The service quality monitoring activity is being carried out by PTA field teams with the ultimate aim to pursue the operators for provision of better mobile services and to promote a healthy competition among the operators.

