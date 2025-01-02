PTA conducts QoS survey to assess performance, quality of CMOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in 18 cities across Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the third quarter of 2024 to assess the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) across the country.

According to a news release the survey covered approximately 2,400 km per CMO over 63 days, focusing on main roads, service roads, and residential sectors.

Using state-of-the-art automated QoS monitoring tools, over 290,000 tests for mobile broadband performance and 41,700 voice and SMS samples were conducted.

These tests evaluated key performance indicators (KPIs) as per Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and QoS Regulations 2021.

Results ranked CMOs on mobile network coverage, voice services, and broadband speed, with advanced technologies like LTE Carrier Aggregation and Voice over LTE performing best. While compliance was largely satisfactory, some voice KPIs fell below standards in specific areas. PTA has directed operators to take corrective actions.