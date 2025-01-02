Open Menu

PTA Conducts QoS Survey To Assess Performance, Quality Of CMOs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PTA conducts QoS survey to assess performance, quality of CMOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey in 18 cities across Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the third quarter of 2024 to assess the performance and quality of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) across the country.

According to a news release the survey covered approximately 2,400 km per CMO over 63 days, focusing on main roads, service roads, and residential sectors.

Using state-of-the-art automated QoS monitoring tools, over 290,000 tests for mobile broadband performance and 41,700 voice and SMS samples were conducted.

These tests evaluated key performance indicators (KPIs) as per Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and QoS Regulations 2021.

Results ranked CMOs on mobile network coverage, voice services, and broadband speed, with advanced technologies like LTE Carrier Aggregation and Voice over LTE performing best. While compliance was largely satisfactory, some voice KPIs fell below standards in specific areas. PTA has directed operators to take corrective actions.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile SMS Best

Recent Stories

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances e ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..

7 minutes ago
 Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad

11 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index ..

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

31 minutes ago
 Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

57 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

2 hours ago
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

3 hours ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan