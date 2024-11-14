PTA Conducts QoS Surveys For Fixed-Line Broadband In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has successfully completed Quality of Service (QoS) surveys for fixed-line broadband services across 36 major cities in Pakistan, including Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
According to news release issued by the PTA here on Thursday these surveys, conducted over the 1st and 2nd quarters of 2024, were designed to assess the network performance of Broadband Service Providers (BSPs) and ensure the delivery of high-quality internet services to users.
Survey results indicate that most BSPs comply with essential KPIs, including Network Availability, Network Latency, and Jitter.
However, a notable number of BSPs were found to be underperforming in Bandwidth Utilization, a critical KPI that impacts user experience and can affect service quality during peak traffic hours. PTA has issued directives to these operators to take corrective action and improve their QoS.
The objective of PTA with these surveys is to enhance fixed-line broadband quality and ensure a better internet experience for consumers nationwide. Detailed survey results for Q1 and Q2 of 2024 are available on PTA’s website for public reference https://www.pta.gov.pk/category/qos-survey-of-fixed-line-broadband-service-providers-2020-1403945254-2023-05-30
