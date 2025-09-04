PTA Conducts QoS Surveys In 83 Cities To Evaluate Telecom, Broadband Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out extensive Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in 83 cities during the fiscal year 2023-24 to evaluate the performance of Cellular mobile Operators (CMOs) and fixed broadband service providers against licensed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
According to the PTA’s annual report, the surveys assessed service quality for voice, data, and SMS, as well as the performance of fixed broadband networks.
For CMOs, an average of 5,000 voice and 5,000 SMS tests were conducted each quarter, along with 10,000 auto-mode and 10,000 third-party data sessions covering nearly 3,200 kilometres per quarter.
In total, approximately 400,000 tests were carried out during the year to monitor compliance with defined baselines and benchmarks.
For fixed broadband services, QoS surveys were conducted in 36 major cities between January and June 2024, focusing on critical KPIs such as network availability and latency to ensure reliable and high-quality internet services for consumers.
Additionally, the PTA conducted 101 joint surveys and network optimisation exercises in collaboration with CMOs. These initiatives, coupled with rectification measures, led to significant improvements in service quality and overall user experience nationwide.
