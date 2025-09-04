Open Menu

PTA Conducts QoS Surveys In 83 Cities To Evaluate Telecom, Broadband Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PTA conducts QoS surveys in 83 cities to evaluate telecom, broadband services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out extensive Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in 83 cities during the fiscal year 2023-24 to evaluate the performance of Cellular mobile Operators (CMOs) and fixed broadband service providers against licensed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

According to the PTA’s annual report, the surveys assessed service quality for voice, data, and SMS, as well as the performance of fixed broadband networks.

For CMOs, an average of 5,000 voice and 5,000 SMS tests were conducted each quarter, along with 10,000 auto-mode and 10,000 third-party data sessions covering nearly 3,200 kilometres per quarter.

In total, approximately 400,000 tests were carried out during the year to monitor compliance with defined baselines and benchmarks.

For fixed broadband services, QoS surveys were conducted in 36 major cities between January and June 2024, focusing on critical KPIs such as network availability and latency to ensure reliable and high-quality internet services for consumers.

Additionally, the PTA conducted 101 joint surveys and network optimisation exercises in collaboration with CMOs. These initiatives, coupled with rectification measures, led to significant improvements in service quality and overall user experience nationwide.

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

30 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

52 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

1 hour ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

6 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

8 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan