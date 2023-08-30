Open Menu

PTA Conducts Quality Of Service Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

PTA conducts quality of service survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in 19 cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh,Balochistan, and in Islamabad Capital Territory to measure the performance and quality of services offered by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to customers.

During the survey, in accordance with Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licenses and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2021; mobile network coverage, QoS KPIs of Voice, SMS and mobile broadband were checked using state-of-the- art automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking Tool, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The drive test teams selected survey routes to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors, colonies in surveyed areas.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities.

Similarly, in Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download and upload speed, network latency and webpage loading time.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to upload and download speed to a great extent, while improvement is observed in network latency and webpage loading time as compared to earlier surveys. Moreover, some of the Voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in few areas.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality upto standards. PTA field teams are diligently conducting service quality monitoring activities with the objective of urging mobile operators for provision of better mobile services and foster a competitive environment among them.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile SMS

Recent Stories

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

13 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

21 minutes ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

43 minutes ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

43 minutes ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

1 hour ago
Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

1 hour ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

1 hour ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v Sout ..

PCB confirms broadcast details for Pakistan v South Africa women series

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan