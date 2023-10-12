Open Menu

PTA Conducts Raid Against Illegal Issuance Of SIMs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PTA conducts raid against Illegal issuance of SIMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against franchisee of a mobile phone company in Sialkot.

The franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs said a news release.

as many as nine BVS devices and 33 SIMs were seized as evidence.

Two persons were apprehended on the premises by FIA, which is currently investigating the matter further.

PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.

The raid is a part of the PTA's ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

This determination underscores the Authority's dedication to eradicate illegal issuance of SIMs.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Company Circle Sialkot Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccin ..

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccination programme

27 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase o ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase of automated rapid transit proj ..

27 minutes ago
 UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll r ..

UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll rises amid Israeli blockade

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City announces its participation in ..

Dubai Internet City announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023

57 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

57 minutes ago
UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional develo ..

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

2 hours ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

3 hours ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan