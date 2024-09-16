Open Menu

PTA Conducts Raids Against Telecom Companies Involved In Illegal Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PTA conducts raids against telecom companies involved in illegal activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Faisalabad, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Faisalabad, conducted successful raids on two franchisees of telecom companies in Jhang City and Garh Moor, District Jhang respectively.

According to news release during the raid, the FIA apprehended the franchise owner and seized suspected materials, including one mobile phone, two BVS devices and 57 suspicious SIM cards.

In the second raid at Garh Moor, two individuals were arrested, and authorities confiscated 39 suspicious SIMs, two mobile phones, one laptop, two BVS devices, 32 original CNICs, 800 CNIC copies and 161 signed stamp papers with thumb impressions.

The crackdown is part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curtail illegal issuance of SIMs and underscores Authority's dedication for eradicating the menace.

