UrduPoint.com

PTA Conducts Second Nationwide Mobile Quality Of Service Benchmarking Test

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 07:09 PM

PTA conducts second nationwide mobile quality of service benchmarking test

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has conducted a second nationwide Network Performance Score (NPS) Benchmarking Campaign in different cities, towns, and motorways/highways throughout the country to assess the quality and performance of mobile networks in line with the latest NPS methodology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has conducted a second nationwide Network Performance Score (NPS) Benchmarking Campaign in different cities, towns, and motorways/highways throughout the country to assess the quality and performance of mobile networks in line with the latest NPS methodology.

A total of five cities, four towns, and four motorways/highways were surveyed and more than 15,000 voice calls were made and 45,000 data tests were performed.

The Quality of Service (QoS) test covered an area including cities, towns, and roads in Federal and provincial capitals of approximately 4,522 KM in length, said a news release issued here on Monday.

NPS is a harmonized and integrative scoring methodology standardized by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) that characterizes the overall network performance based on automated tests with commercial smartphones simulating the typical end-user behavior (voice call, browsing etc.) in a public network.

NPS enables telecom regulators to compare and assess the quality of all mobile networks based on international standard KPIs.

NPS is now part of Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations 2021 issued by PTA.

Based on this, PTA has gained valuable insights about the performance of each mobile network operator. By making this survey public, PTA is spurring competition among the operators to improve their existing infrastructure to increase country-wide mobile network quality. Bringing Pakistan's LTE networks at par with the internationally adopted standards will lay the foundation for a future roll-out of 5G technology on a sound footing.

PTA conducts nationwide mobile QoS surveys on periodic basis to assess the network performance of all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) with respect to licensed KPIs for voice, data, and SMS services. Results are available at PTA's website for awareness of subscribers besides taking the same with concerned operator(s) for required actions to improve services wherever required.

The NPS report detailing the survey results can be seen at: https://pta.gov.pk/assets/media/second_network_performance_score_28022022.pdf

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Same 5G SMS All

Recent Stories

Mohammad Hayat Khan appointed Secretary (Legal-IR ..

Mohammad Hayat Khan appointed Secretary (Legal-IR Wing)

34 seconds ago
 Switzerland adopts same sanctions as EU against Ru ..

Switzerland adopts same sanctions as EU against Russia: president

35 seconds ago
 Digitalization inevitable to curb corruption, prom ..

Digitalization inevitable to curb corruption, promote taxation: President

37 seconds ago
 Arrangements finalized to hold 'Derajat off-road c ..

Arrangements finalized to hold 'Derajat off-road challenge' in D.I.Khan : Faisal ..

38 seconds ago
 IWMB serves closure notices to La Montana, recreat ..

IWMB serves closure notices to La Montana, recreational restaurants, Senate body ..

40 seconds ago
 Afridi directs to resolve issues of Overseas Paki ..

Afridi directs to resolve issues of Overseas Pakistanis

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>