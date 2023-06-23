Open Menu

PTA Conducts Successful Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PTA conducts successful raid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) successfully conducted a raid in Tehsil/City Gambat, District Khairpur Mirs against an illegal Internet Service Provider (ISP).

During the raid, operational internet infrastructure and related equipment were confiscated. Additionally, one individual was apprehended at the scene and taken into custody by the FIA for further investigation said a news release.

This latest achievement in efforts against illegal internet service providers is a testament to PTA's commitment, vigilant monitoring, and persistent efforts to curb this illicit activity.

Such actions play a vital role in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing the loss to the national exchequer.

PTA urges the public to exercise caution and only avail telecom services from PTA-licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service.

