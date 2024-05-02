PTA conducts successful raid in Khairpur against Illegal SIM issuance

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Thursday conducted a successful raid against franchisee of a mobile phone company in Khairpur Tame Wali, Distt Bahawalpur against Illegal SIM Issuance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Thursday conducted a successful raid against franchisee of a mobile phone company in Khairpur Tame Wali, Distt Bahawalpur against Illegal SIM Issuance.

The franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs that were also found to be used in grey trafficking and fraudulent activities, said a news release issued here.

During the raid, 470 suspicious active SIM cards, nine BVS devices, one BISP device, a laptop containing approximately 4000 fingerprints that were being used to activate the SIMs illegally, were seized.

Additionally, one individual was apprehended by the FIA team, against whom FIR has been registered.

The FIA is actively pursuing further investigation into the matter.

The authority has filed a complaint with FIA based on information related to the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.

This raid signifies the authority's dedication to eradicate the illegal issuance of SIMs.