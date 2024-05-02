Open Menu

PTA Conducts Successful Raid In Khairpur Against Illegal SIM Issuance

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 08:25 PM

PTA conducts successful raid in Khairpur against Illegal SIM issuance

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Thursday conducted a successful raid against franchisee of a mobile phone company in Khairpur Tame Wali, Distt Bahawalpur against Illegal SIM Issuance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Thursday conducted a successful raid against franchisee of a mobile phone company in Khairpur Tame Wali, Distt Bahawalpur against Illegal SIM Issuance.

The franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs that were also found to be used in grey trafficking and fraudulent activities, said a news release issued here.

During the raid, 470 suspicious active SIM cards, nine BVS devices, one BISP device, a laptop containing approximately 4000 fingerprints that were being used to activate the SIMs illegally, were seized.

Additionally, one individual was apprehended by the FIA team, against whom FIR has been registered.

The FIA is actively pursuing further investigation into the matter.

The authority has filed a complaint with FIA based on information related to the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.

This raid signifies the authority's dedication to eradicate the illegal issuance of SIMs.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Company Tame Bahawalpur Circle Khairpur Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency FIR

Recent Stories

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

NLPD starts new series titled “Mukalma”

15 seconds ago
 John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's ne ..

John Swinney on course to be crowned Scotland's new first minister

17 seconds ago
 Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in S ..

Arms' race likely to disturb balance of power in South Asia: COAS

18 seconds ago
 Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Fed ..

Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation visits Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

25 seconds ago
 Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protes ..

Biden says 'order must prevail' amid campus protests on Gaza

20 seconds ago
 ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the A ..

ACP hosts "Cultural Extravaganza - Echoes of the Ancients"

22 seconds ago
DG Passport visits regional passport office

DG Passport visits regional passport office

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England & Wales

28 minutes ago
 KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hote ..

KPRA launches crackdown against non-complaint hotels, restaurants

27 seconds ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral

Qaqlasht festival starts in Upper Chitral

10 minutes ago
 French parliament to investigate sexual abuse in c ..

French parliament to investigate sexual abuse in cinema

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan