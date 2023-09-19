PTA conducts successful raids against Illegal Internet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted two successful raids in Gojra City, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The raids against illegal internet service providers were conducted at Adeeb Plaza Main Bansan Wala Bazar and Mehdi Shah Bazar. One person was arrested and illegal ISPs equipment was also confiscate said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The successful raids against illegal ISPs were made possible through PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment, and persistent efforts to combat the menace of illegal internet services, thus reducing losses to the national exchequer resulting from tax evasion and misreporting of revenues.

The public is once again cautioned to avail telecom services from only PTA licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. List of licensed operators is available at: https://pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/list-of-operators