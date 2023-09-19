Open Menu

PTA Conducts Successful Raids Against Illegal Internet

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 12:10 PM

PTA conducts successful raids against Illegal Internet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted two successful raids in Gojra City, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The raids against illegal internet service providers were conducted at Adeeb Plaza Main Bansan Wala Bazar and Mehdi Shah Bazar. One person was arrested and illegal ISPs equipment was also confiscate said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The successful raids against illegal ISPs were made possible through PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment, and persistent efforts to combat the menace of illegal internet services, thus reducing losses to the national exchequer resulting from tax evasion and misreporting of revenues.

The public is once again cautioned to avail telecom services from only PTA licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. List of licensed operators is available at: https://pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/list-of-operators

Related Topics

Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Gojra Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

12 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

12 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

13 hours ago
Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

13 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

13 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

13 hours ago
 FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

13 hours ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

13 hours ago
 Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensifie ..

Crackdown against gas, power pilfereres intensified in Hafizabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan