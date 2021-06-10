PTA confiscates 145 illegal gateways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) with support from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), carried out 50 successful raids against illegal Voice Over IP (VoIP) setups across Pakistan and confiscated 145 illegal gateways.

According to the Economic Survey 2020-21 unveiled by Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin in a press conference, he said these raids led to the arrest of 33 persons against whom legal proceedings are underway.