UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Confiscates 3 Illegal Gateway Exchanges, Arrest Four Persons

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:35 PM

PTA confiscates 3 illegal gateway exchanges, arrest four persons

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its ongoing efforts to curb the menace of illegal grey trafficking carried out three successful raids in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Sargodha and Multan and arrested four persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its ongoing efforts to curb the menace of illegal grey trafficking carried out three successful raids in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Sargodha and Multan and arrested four persons.

The raids were conducted in Sargodha by PTA Zonal office in close coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), said a press release issue here on Friday.

The first raid was conducted at 44 Chak Sattelite Town, Sargodha where 3 gateway exchanges, 2 TP Link routers, 3 laptops, 6 internet USB, 1000 SIMs and a biometric device were confiscated and one person was arrested.

While in the second raid in Nishtabad Silawali, Sargodha, 11 Gateways, 4 laptops, 1 TP Link router, 7 Internet USB, and 900 SIMs were confiscated and two persons were arrested from the site.

In the third raid in Suraj Miani area in Multan the equipment recovered included 2 gateways, 2 laptops, 1 TP link, 1 mobile device, 6 Internet devices and approximately 300 SIMs and one person was arrested.

These successful raids against grey operators are testament to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts along with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.

Related Topics

Multan Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Traffic Sargodha SITE Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

China's ports see handling capacity rise in August ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Min ..

6 minutes ago

New US Tariffs on EU Goods to Affect American Cons ..

6 minutes ago

Air quality goes worse for third week in federal c ..

6 minutes ago

Indonesian Police Arrest Almost 1,500 People Durin ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. jobless claims rise last week

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.