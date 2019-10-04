PTA confiscates 3 illegal gateway exchanges, arrest four persons

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its ongoing efforts to curb the menace of illegal grey trafficking carried out three successful raids in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Sargodha and Multan and arrested four persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its ongoing efforts to curb the menace of illegal grey trafficking carried out three successful raids in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Sargodha and Multan and arrested four persons.

The raids were conducted in Sargodha by PTA Zonal office in close coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), said a press release issue here on Friday.

The first raid was conducted at 44 Chak Sattelite Town, Sargodha where 3 gateway exchanges, 2 TP Link routers, 3 laptops, 6 internet USB, 1000 SIMs and a biometric device were confiscated and one person was arrested.

While in the second raid in Nishtabad Silawali, Sargodha, 11 Gateways, 4 laptops, 1 TP Link router, 7 Internet USB, and 900 SIMs were confiscated and two persons were arrested from the site.

In the third raid in Suraj Miani area in Multan the equipment recovered included 2 gateways, 2 laptops, 1 TP link, 1 mobile device, 6 Internet devices and approximately 300 SIMs and one person was arrested.

These successful raids against grey operators are testament to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts along with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.