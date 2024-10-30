PTA continues crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore conducted another successful raid against the Ufone franchisee located at Burewala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore conducted another successful raid against the Ufone franchisee located at Burewala.

According to a news release of PTA This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the raid, 14 active SIMs, 25 Suspicious SIMs, 5 BVS Devices and 3 mobile phones were discovered from the franchisee.

The FIA team confiscated these devices as evidence. Two retailers were arrested on the spot and an FIR has been registered by the agency. FIA Cybercrime Circle is further investigating the case. This action was the result of a complaint filed by the PTA with the FIA, concerning the illegal activation of SIMs through the sales channel.

The crackdown is part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curtail the illegal issuance of SIMs and underscores the Authority's dedication to eradicating the menace.