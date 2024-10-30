Open Menu

PTA Continues Crackdown On Illegal Issuance Of SIMs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 07:14 PM

PTA continues crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore conducted another successful raid against the Ufone franchisee located at Burewala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore conducted another successful raid against the Ufone franchisee located at Burewala.

According to a news release of PTA This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the raid, 14 active SIMs, 25 Suspicious SIMs, 5 BVS Devices and 3 mobile phones were discovered from the franchisee.

The FIA team confiscated these devices as evidence. Two retailers were arrested on the spot and an FIR has been registered by the agency. FIA Cybercrime Circle is further investigating the case. This action was the result of a complaint filed by the PTA with the FIA, concerning the illegal activation of SIMs through the sales channel.

The crackdown is part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curtail the illegal issuance of SIMs and underscores the Authority's dedication to eradicating the menace.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Circle Ufone Burewala Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency FIR From

Recent Stories

Improving national economy vital for country’s s ..

Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA

2 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

2 minutes ago
 Mushahid identifies leadership, adaptability as dr ..

Mushahid identifies leadership, adaptability as drivers of China's global succes ..

1 minute ago
 Ikhtiar Baig elected member of PGA executive board

Ikhtiar Baig elected member of PGA executive board

11 minutes ago
 43rd polio case reported

43rd polio case reported

11 minutes ago
Cleanliness drive continues in DIKhan

Cleanliness drive continues in DIKhan

11 minutes ago
 SSUET organises Breast Cancer awareness session

SSUET organises Breast Cancer awareness session

11 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations to ensure qu ..

KP Food Authority conducts operations to ensure quality food

11 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

1 hour ago
 PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points

PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points

1 hour ago
 Experts urge special funding windows for mountain ..

Experts urge special funding windows for mountain resource conservation, communi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan