PTA Continues Crackdown On Illegal Issuance Of SIMs
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 07:14 PM
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore conducted another successful raid against the Ufone franchisee located at Burewala
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore conducted another successful raid against the Ufone franchisee located at Burewala.
According to a news release of PTA This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.
During the raid, 14 active SIMs, 25 Suspicious SIMs, 5 BVS Devices and 3 mobile phones were discovered from the franchisee.
The FIA team confiscated these devices as evidence. Two retailers were arrested on the spot and an FIR has been registered by the agency. FIA Cybercrime Circle is further investigating the case. This action was the result of a complaint filed by the PTA with the FIA, concerning the illegal activation of SIMs through the sales channel.
The crackdown is part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curtail the illegal issuance of SIMs and underscores the Authority's dedication to eradicating the menace.
Recent Stories
Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA
PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit
Mushahid identifies leadership, adaptability as drivers of China's global succes ..
Ikhtiar Baig elected member of PGA executive board
43rd polio case reported
Cleanliness drive continues in DIKhan
SSUET organises Breast Cancer awareness session
KP Food Authority conducts operations to ensure quality food
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar
PSX turns bearish, loses 577 points
Experts urge special funding windows for mountain resource conservation, communi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA2 minutes ago
-
Mushahid identifies leadership, adaptability as drivers of China's global success1 minute ago
-
Ikhtiar Baig elected member of PGA executive board11 minutes ago
-
43rd polio case reported11 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive continues in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
SSUET organises Breast Cancer awareness session11 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operations to ensure quality food11 minutes ago
-
Umeed Special Education School hosts colourful sports gala1 hour ago
-
NADRA issues CNIC to women following Federal Ombudsman’s decision1 hour ago
-
Safe City’s anti-smog efforts under way2 hours ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues in Lahore on third day2 hours ago