PTA Continues Crackdown On Illegal Issuance Of SIMs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM

PTA continues crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Peshawar, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Peshawar conducted successful raids on telecom franchisees in Barakahu, Islamabad, and Shinkiari, District Mansehra.

According to news release both franchisees were involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs by deceitfully obtaining fingerprints of underprivileged women from various villages in Orakzai Agency.

During the Barakahu raid, 6 BVS devices, 8 activated SIMs, 200 suspected SIMs, 2 computers, and digital fingerprints were confiscated. The FIA team also recovered several original CNICs and 6 mobile phones.

Three individuals were arrested, and an FIR was registered.

In the Shinkiari raid, 7 BVS devices, 1 activated SIM, 300 suspected SIMs, and 1 tampered BVS device were confiscated, along with several original CNICs and 3 mobile phones. One person was arrested, and an FIR was registered.

PTA had initially filed complaints with FIA regarding these illegal activities based on information about the sales channels.

The crackdown is part of PTA’s ongoing effectors to curtail illegal issuance of SIMs and underscores Authority’s dedication for eradicating the menace.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Mansehra Orakzai Agency Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Women FIR From

