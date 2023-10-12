Open Menu

PTA Continues Crackdown On Illegal SIMs Issuance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal office, Peshawar in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle conducted a raid against a mobile phone company franchisee located on Kohat Road, Peshawar.

The franchisee and his team were involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs against Afghan passports, said a news release issued by the PTA.

Reportedly, the franchisee was being run by an Afghan national and the activated SIMs were being sold to Afghan nationals for Rs.

3000 each.

Five laptops and eight mobile phones, containing scanned passport data, were seized. Furthermore, five individuals were apprehended at the scene by FIA, who are pursuing further investigations into the matter.

PTA had filed a complaint with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.

This raid, marking the twelfth of the current year, stands as a testament to the PTA's persistent commitment to curb the menace of illegal issuance of SIMs.

