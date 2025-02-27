Open Menu

PTA Cracks Down On Illegal SIM Issuance

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Lahore, in collaboration with the FIA Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid on a telecom franchise in Arifwala, Sahiwal, found involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the raid, 650 paper fingerprints (6,500 impressions), 1,500 digital fingerprints (15,000 impressions), 12 silicon thumb/finger sets, 105 active SIMs, 3 BVS devices, a scanner, and a laptop were recovered, said a news release.

The FIA team confiscated the items, arresting the franchise owner. Another individual was apprehended in Bahawalnagar for supplying fingerprints.

The case is under further FIA investigation, and an FIR has been registered. This crackdown is part of PTA’s continued efforts to prevent the misuse of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

The Authority remains committed to eliminating the illegal issuance of SIMs and ensuring strict enforcement against violations.

