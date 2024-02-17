PTA Cracks Down On Illegal SIMs Activation, Unlicensed ISPs
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Offices in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted several raids against franchises involved in the illegal activation of SIMs and illegal internet Service Provider (ISPs) on Saturday.
56 suspicious SIMs were confiscated in the Sukkar, and during the raid in Kasur, 26 active SIMs were confiscated. The accused individuals have been apprehended by the FIA and First Investigation Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against them, said a news release.
Moreover, two raids were conducted to target illegal ISP setups in Chichawatni.
During the raids, a significant amount of equipment was recovered at different locations in Chichawatni which included 12 Optical line terminals (OLT), 04 dish antennas, 01 UPS, 2 batteries, 350 meter OFC cable, 01 Optical Network Terminal, 01 OLT charger, and a manual billing book.
Additionally, an illegally erected tower carrying numerous dish antennas was dismantled by the FIA team. Ongoing investigations are in progress.
These raids are part of the PTA's ongoing efforts to eradicate the illegal issuance of SIMs and illegal ISPs.
