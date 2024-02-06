- Home
- Pakistan
- PTA DG on 'Safer Internet Day' stresses public awareness to protect information on digital accounts
PTA DG On 'Safer Internet Day' Stresses Public Awareness To Protect Information On Digital Accounts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Director General of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ahmed Shamim Pirzada Tuesday on 'Safer Internet' Day emphasized to create media awareness among the general public for the responsible and safe use of social media platforms.
Talking to the ptv news, he said that while acknowledging the digital impact on children, the PTA is dedicated to ensuring a safer internet that meets their educational needs and promotes positive online interactions, adding that the public urged to refrain from clicking on links from unknown numbers as well as unknown senders.
“Keeping the digital safe is a shared responsibility, and all the stakeholders need to come together to keep the dialogue alive on creating a safer space for children,” he added.
To prevent the propagation of false information via phoney accounts, PTA has strictly instructed social media sites and companies to tighten the account verification procedure, he added.
He said that PTA has also asked to open their separate offices to bring these companies under law, adding, PTA also
providing comprehensive educational resources and guides to users, emphasizing best practices for securing their accounts, recognizing phishing attempts, and protecting personal information.
He said PTA was ensuring strict adherence to regulatory standards and compliance requirements related to data protection, to mitigate the risk of financial crimes and illicit activities.
Replying to a question, he said that it is our collective responsibility to create a secure and protective digital space, allowing Pakistani users to continue their online activities in a safer environment.
He said that online safety is a global issue, and only through collaboration and coordinated efforts can the government create a digital world that prioritizes the safety of every individual.
To another question, he said that PTA is dedicated to ensure a safer internet that meets their educational needs and promotes positive online interactions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC urges Kashmiris to observe shutdown on Feb 112 minutes ago
-
ECP' 24 hours central control room service to monitor polls, helpline 111-327-000 for public complai ..42 minutes ago
-
US continuing to monitor Pakistan's electoral process closely: State Dept52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy urges int'l community role to end India's HR abuses in IIOJK, implement UN resolution ..3 hours ago
-
A new era of enhanced learning experiences awaits students in Islamabad3 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observes in Larkana11 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Baltistan11 hours ago
-
Seminar advocates for Kashmir solidarity11 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University11 hours ago
-
Bilawal leads rally in Karachi as part of election campaign11 hours ago
-
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unflinching support12 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with renewed pledge to resolve long-standing dispute12 hours ago