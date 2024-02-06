Open Menu

PTA DG On 'Safer Internet Day' Stresses Public Awareness To Protect Information On Digital Accounts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM

PTA DG on 'Safer Internet Day' stresses public awareness to protect information on digital accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Director General of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ahmed Shamim Pirzada Tuesday on 'Safer Internet' Day emphasized to create media awareness among the general public for the responsible and safe use of social media platforms.

Talking to the ptv news, he said that while acknowledging the digital impact on children, the PTA is dedicated to ensuring a safer internet that meets their educational needs and promotes positive online interactions, adding that the public urged to refrain from clicking on links from unknown numbers as well as unknown senders.

“Keeping the digital safe is a shared responsibility, and all the stakeholders need to come together to keep the dialogue alive on creating a safer space for children,” he added.

To prevent the propagation of false information via phoney accounts, PTA has strictly instructed social media sites and companies to tighten the account verification procedure, he added.

He said that PTA has also asked to open their separate offices to bring these companies under law, adding, PTA also

providing comprehensive educational resources and guides to users, emphasizing best practices for securing their accounts, recognizing phishing attempts, and protecting personal information.

He said PTA was ensuring strict adherence to regulatory standards and compliance requirements related to data protection, to mitigate the risk of financial crimes and illicit activities.

Replying to a question, he said that it is our collective responsibility to create a secure and protective digital space, allowing Pakistani users to continue their online activities in a safer environment.

He said that online safety is a global issue, and only through collaboration and coordinated efforts can the government create a digital world that prioritizes the safety of every individual.

To another question, he said that PTA is dedicated to ensure a safer internet that meets their educational needs and promotes positive online interactions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Media All From Government Best PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

3 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

12 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

12 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

12 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

12 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

12 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

13 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

13 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

13 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

12 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan