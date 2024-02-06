PTA DG on 'Safer Internet Day' stresses public awareness to protect information on digital accounts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Director General of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ahmed Shamim Pirzada Tuesday on 'Safer Internet' Day emphasized to create media awareness among the general public for the responsible and safe use of social media platforms.

Talking to the ptv news, he said that while acknowledging the digital impact on children, the PTA is dedicated to ensuring a safer internet that meets their educational needs and promotes positive online interactions, adding that the public urged to refrain from clicking on links from unknown numbers as well as unknown senders.

“Keeping the digital safe is a shared responsibility, and all the stakeholders need to come together to keep the dialogue alive on creating a safer space for children,” he added.

To prevent the propagation of false information via phoney accounts, PTA has strictly instructed social media sites and companies to tighten the account verification procedure, he added.

He said that PTA has also asked to open their separate offices to bring these companies under law, adding, PTA also

providing comprehensive educational resources and guides to users, emphasizing best practices for securing their accounts, recognizing phishing attempts, and protecting personal information.

He said PTA was ensuring strict adherence to regulatory standards and compliance requirements related to data protection, to mitigate the risk of financial crimes and illicit activities.

Replying to a question, he said that it is our collective responsibility to create a secure and protective digital space, allowing Pakistani users to continue their online activities in a safer environment.

He said that online safety is a global issue, and only through collaboration and coordinated efforts can the government create a digital world that prioritizes the safety of every individual.

To another question, he said that PTA is dedicated to ensure a safer internet that meets their educational needs and promotes positive online interactions.