PTA directs CMOs to improve service up-to license standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has directed Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to rectify the issues highlighted in the Quality of Service (QoS) survey on GT Road Lahore to Peshawar and Indus Highway Peshawar to Karachi.

PTA has conducted an independent Quality of Service (QoS) survey of GT Road Lahore to Peshawar and Indus Highway Peshawar to Karachi from 22nd to 24th February, 2021, to measure the performance of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) in terms of mobile coverage, service availability and its quality.

The survey results revealed that good 3g coverage is available throughout GT Road, whereas Indus Highway has adequate 3G coverage with patchy 4g coverage.

"CMOs have been directed to rectify the issues highlighted by PTA, optimize mobile network so as to improve Key Performance Indicators up-to the license standards and also plan additional resources, sites throughout the above stated routes" said a news release issued by the PTA here on Wednesday.

A confirmatory survey will be conducted upon receipt of compliance from the licensees, the PTA said.

Overall, satisfactory voice, SMS and data services are available on both the highways. However, few anomalies have been observed in voice and SMS QoS parameters of all CMOs throughout GT Road from Lahore to Peshawar and Indus Highway from Peshawar to Karachi.

CMOs have met the 3G and 4G signal strength and User Data Throughput on entire GT Road, while, on Indus Highway, 3G signal strength of CMOs was found in compliance with license standard, whereas, 4G signal strength was below the license standard.