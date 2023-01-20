UrduPoint.com

PTA Directs Operators To Complete Transition To IPv6

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PTA directs operators to complete transition to IPv6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has directed all Telecom Operators and internet service providers to complete their transition to IPv6 technology, the latest version of the internet protocol (IP), at the earliest.

IPv6, or Internet Protocol version 6, is used to identify devices on a network and route traffic between them. It offers several advantages over its predecessor, IPv4, including a much larger pool of IP addresses for paving the way to facilitate consumers to control home appliances through mobile phones, using the Internet of Things (IoT), said a news release issued on Friday.

The transition to IPv6 is critical to support the rollout of new technologies such as IoT and 5G. PTA has remained engaged with its licensees for this transition from IPv4 to IPv6 and arranged several capacity-building activities through Asia Pacific Network Information Center (APNIC) and Internet Society (ISOC).

At the instructions of PTA, mobile operators have enabled the IPv6 option for end users. However, due to privacy reasons, the users have to change network options themselves from IPv4 to IPv6.

Smartphone users can enable IPv6 on their handsets using the method mentioned on the PTA website: (https://pta.gov.pk/assets/media/ipv6_graphic_10012023.jpg).

Fixed broadband users can also get it configured through their respective service providers. In case of any difficulty, users can contact their operators, and service providers for further assistance.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Traffic 5G All From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors ho ..

UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors holds first meeting

8 minutes ago
 NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

1 hour ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

2 hours ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

2 hours ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.